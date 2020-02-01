Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 65.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,916 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,920 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,913,571 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $969,745,000 after buying an additional 187,135 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 19.9% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,838,595 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $179,852,000 after purchasing an additional 305,000 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,511,694 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after buying an additional 90,768 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,311,167 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $128,258,000 after acquiring an additional 150,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,642,000. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Electronic Arts news, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 19,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $2,099,174.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 33,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,413.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $570,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock worth $8,838,884. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EA stock opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $78.00 and a one year high of $114.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EA shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.88.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

