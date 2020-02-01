Ellaism Price Up 6.9% Over Last Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $27,128.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ellaism alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $181.57 or 0.01941609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00124447 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ellaism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ellaism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.