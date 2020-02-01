Ellaism Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 1st. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $25,239.00 and $5.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.45 or 0.01949262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00122629 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 19,364,074 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org.

Ellaism Coin Trading

Ellaism can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

