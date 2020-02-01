Elysium Price Tops $0.0001 (ELS)

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Elysium coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Elysium has a market cap of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Elysium alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.76 or 0.00747211 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009343 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007120 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033815 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Elysium Profile

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin.

Buying and Selling Elysium

Elysium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elysium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elysium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.