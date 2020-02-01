Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) Shares Purchased by Arabesque Asset Management Ltd

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,125 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Emcor Group were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EME. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emcor Group by 68.1% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 179.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 623 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 1,138.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emcor Group during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 5,000 shares of Emcor Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $445,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,533,159.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Emcor Group to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Emcor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Emcor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of EME opened at $82.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.09. Emcor Group Inc has a 12 month low of $63.97 and a 12 month high of $93.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Emcor Group had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emcor Group Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. Emcor Group’s payout ratio is 6.52%.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

