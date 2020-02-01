Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 139,130 Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 139,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,500,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.34% of Vicor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,426,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,349,000 after acquiring an additional 39,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Vicor by 616.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 583,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,130,000 after purchasing an additional 502,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Vicor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth $16,920,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Vicor by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 253,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $50.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.46. Vicor Corp has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $55.59.

VICR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price target on Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 3,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $150,700.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,993.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares in the company, valued at $208,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,254 shares of company stock valued at $776,064. 56.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.