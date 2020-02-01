Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 239,921 Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 239,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,688,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.50% of Arcosa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACA. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 610,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,215,000 after acquiring an additional 87,463 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 149,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,167,000 after acquiring an additional 103,762 shares during the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.19.

Shares of ACA stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.96. Arcosa Inc has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $47.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Arcosa’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa Inc will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

