Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 65.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,066 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.21% of New Relic worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New Relic by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 61.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 17,924 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Relic by 1,297.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,361,000 after acquiring an additional 368,771 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 17.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of New Relic in the second quarter valued at $1,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.35.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $624,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Insiders sold 28,827 shares of company stock worth $1,941,613 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $66.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.27 and a beta of 0.96. New Relic Inc has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.43 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 11.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

