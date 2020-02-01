Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.47% of Urban Outfitters worth $12,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 60,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 27.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.63 and a 1-year high of $34.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on URBN. Loop Capital cut shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

