Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 2,426 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.81.

In related news, EVP David T. Howton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,583,500. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 2.27. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $158.80.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.35). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 55.44%. The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.