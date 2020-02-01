Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 64,704 Shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 2.48% of Replimune Group worth $11,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Replimune Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,213,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 76,540 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Replimune Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 733,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Replimune Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.42.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $380,700.00. Also, CEO Robert Coffin sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $820,620.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,335,000 shares of company stock worth $18,016,500 and sold 100,000 shares worth $1,692,000. Corporate insiders own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REPL opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. Replimune Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $19.66.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

