Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 66.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 501,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995,330 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.80% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $9,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KPTI. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $167,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

KPTI opened at $16.15 on Friday. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.95.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 909.24% and a negative return on equity of 187.25%. The company had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 million. As a group, analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KPTI has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

In related news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,791.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,463 shares of company stock worth $1,779,110. Insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

