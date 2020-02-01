Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WAL. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,919.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,378,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,105 shares of company stock valued at $3,767,027 in the last three months. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.