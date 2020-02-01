Emerald Advisers LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Crown by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,265,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.5% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 65,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of Crown stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average is $68.97. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $78.29.

In other Crown news, VP David A. Beaver sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $90,816.00. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $744,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,332,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,235 shares of company stock valued at $837,437. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. ValuEngine cut Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crown from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.