Emerald Advisers LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 162.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.49 per share, with a total value of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $87.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.04. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.37 and a 1 year high of $119.71. The company has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 20.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLTR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.91.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.