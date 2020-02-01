Emerald Advisers LLC Has $1.73 Million Position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,565 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CNK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 377.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,661,000 after acquiring an additional 458,951 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cinemark by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,302,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,081,000 after acquiring an additional 488,136 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNK opened at $31.51 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.63.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $821.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.69 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.60%. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNK. B. Riley downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.50 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cinemark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

