Emerald Advisers LLC Has $6.25 Million Stake in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,386 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 2.13% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 545.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 14.3% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $1,832,000. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TACO. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACO opened at $7.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.43 million, a PE ratio of 188.50, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 35,420 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $254,669.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,224.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 63,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $469,389.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,601.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 189,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,220. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

