Emerald Advisers LLC Has $8.58 Million Holdings in TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) by 116.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,034 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 2.13% of TransMedics Group worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 551,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,375,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,957,000. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in TransMedics Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 264,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 50,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 22,806 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMDX opened at $17.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 6.61. TransMedics Group Inc has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 million. Research analysts expect that TransMedics Group Inc will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,541.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Weill purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

