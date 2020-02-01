Emerald Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,717,934 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,167,931,000 after buying an additional 485,647 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 358.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,349,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $211,231,000 after buying an additional 1,837,358 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 43.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $83,421,000 after buying an additional 282,497 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 435,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,485,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 365.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 376,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,882,000 after acquiring an additional 295,883 shares during the period. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $74.40 on Friday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $114.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 29.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FANG. Johnson Rice cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

