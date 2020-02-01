Emerald Advisers LLC Invests $6.11 Million in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 161,324 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.45% of Sandy Spring Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,436,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after acquiring an additional 488,194 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $14,713,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 406,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 129,275 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,705,000 after purchasing an additional 124,048 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 167.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,097 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 62,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SASR opened at $34.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day moving average is $35.25. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $38.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.80 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 10.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.59%.

SASR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

