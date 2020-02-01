Emerald Advisers LLC Lowers Position in EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 246,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,621 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.30% of EVO Payments worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of EVO Payments by 3,186.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 27.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the third quarter worth about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.41.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $55,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 356,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,919,582.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $329,760. Company insiders own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOP opened at $27.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.54. EVO Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $23.96 and a 12-month high of $31.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.83 million. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

