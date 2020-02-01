Emerald Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 133,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,382,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Agree Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,217,000 after acquiring an additional 311,257 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,074,000 after purchasing an additional 179,324 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Agree Realty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 666,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,641,000 after purchasing an additional 31,802 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $16,317,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 183,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,750,000 after purchasing an additional 55,951 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

NYSE:ADC opened at $75.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.05. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $79.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

In other news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl bought 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.55 per share, with a total value of $34,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,803.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 1,273 shares of company stock worth $89,782 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Recommended Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.