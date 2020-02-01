Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 323,782 Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 323,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.23% of Stag Industrial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Quadrant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 45,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 553,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,484,000 after purchasing an additional 49,583 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 61,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 150,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $32.24 on Friday. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $33.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.39). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

In other news, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $844,136.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,131 shares in the company, valued at $630,502.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $2,977,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.14.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

