Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 64.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total transaction of $340,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $601.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $641.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $652.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $601.26. CoStar Group Inc has a 52 week low of $384.11 and a 52 week high of $670.60.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

