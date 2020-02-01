Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 59.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,513 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 151.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $1,862,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,861.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 5,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $547,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,261 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,495. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.85.

Shares of EXP opened at $91.17 on Friday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.58 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 84.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.38 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

