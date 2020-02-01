Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,839 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.77% of PlayAGS worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PlayAGS by 22.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,301,000 after purchasing an additional 343,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth $5,346,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PlayAGS by 116.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 417,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 224,113 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 319,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 216,946 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 157,049 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.03. PlayAGS Inc has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a market cap of $353.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $79.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.36 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.57.

PlayAGS Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.