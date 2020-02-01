Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 27.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 45.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $124.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.69. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a 1-year low of $84.41 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.23.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.91 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

