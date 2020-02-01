Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 1,385 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ALNY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.28.

In related news, Director Marsha Fanucci sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laurie Keating sold 6,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $754,103.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,778 shares of company stock worth $15,342,228. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $114.79 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.81 and a 1 year high of $125.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.23 and its 200 day moving average is $95.07.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. The business had revenue of $70.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

