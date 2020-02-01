Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 40,916 Shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Emerald Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 40,916 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.32% of Carpenter Technology worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,070,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1,749.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 101,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 96,226 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 3,698.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 96,167 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after purchasing an additional 62,017 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 47,815 shares during the period. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.31. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.49.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $573.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 7.38%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 23.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research lowered shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

