Emerald Advisers LLC Sells 6,470 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Emerald Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,782 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,470 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Merit Medical Systems worth $12,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 137.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,045,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,567,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $510,294,000 after buying an additional 502,387 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 1,385.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after buying an additional 374,384 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 704,114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,447,000 after buying an additional 353,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after acquiring an additional 198,936 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMSI opened at $36.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $63.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $243.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.53 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Merit Medical Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.22.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra purchased 2,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $64,387.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New purchased 935,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.59 per share, with a total value of $14,576,650.00. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

