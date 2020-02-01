Emerald Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 320,387 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.08% of Vocera Communications worth $7,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Vocera Communications by 8.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Vocera Communications by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 39.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,159,150.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $230,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,456 shares of company stock valued at $397,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VCRA. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum cut Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Vocera Communications in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Vocera Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.85.

Shares of VCRA opened at $22.03 on Friday. Vocera Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $17.90 and a 52-week high of $42.60. The stock has a market cap of $693.64 million, a PE ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

