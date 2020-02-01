Emerald Crypto (EMD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $140,213.00

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $140,213.00 and $1.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 16th, 2013. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de.

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

Emerald Crypto can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emerald Crypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emerald Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

