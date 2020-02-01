Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys Shares of 124,451 Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 124,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,814,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.31% of Vicor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 12.1% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vicor by 162.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Vicor by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 503,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Northland Securities set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.46. Vicor Corp has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.49 and a beta of 0.77.

In other Vicor news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $290,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,254 shares of company stock valued at $776,064. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.