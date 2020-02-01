Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,892 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,708 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.41% of Bryn Mawr Bank worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 67.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 53.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 25.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $37.52 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a one year low of $33.26 and a one year high of $41.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $755.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.97 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

