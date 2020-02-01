Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its holdings in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,336 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.95% of Twist Bioscience worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 320.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 321.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,055,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 805,251 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 35.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,839,000 after purchasing an additional 229,604 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 7,776.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 836,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11.5% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 142,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TWST. ValuEngine cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

In related news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 36,932 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $880,089.56. Also, COO William Banyai sold 22,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $495,660.00. Insiders have sold 78,021 shares of company stock worth $1,804,693 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWST opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $811.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.71. Twist Bioscience Corp has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $35.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.12). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 197.98% and a negative return on equity of 73.98%. The business had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

