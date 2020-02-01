Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Position in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 843,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 2.28% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,088,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,911 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 81.2% in the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,051,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,754,000 after buying an additional 471,380 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 991.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 198,493 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,832,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 76,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TACO opened at $7.54 on Friday. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market cap of $279.43 million, a P/E ratio of 188.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Monday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 35,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $254,669.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at $327,224.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen A. Aptman bought 91,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.86 per share, with a total value of $718,160.34. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,716.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 189,879 shares of company stock worth $1,442,220. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

