Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Position in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its stake in Vocera Communications Inc (NYSE:VCRA) by 68.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 469,920 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.69% of Vocera Communications worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,039,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,926,000 after purchasing an additional 688,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,333,000 after buying an additional 57,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,517,000 after buying an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,255,000 after buying an additional 513,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vocera Communications by 27.0% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 417,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 88,704 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Justin Spencer sold 6,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $124,667.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,159,150.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 11,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $230,187.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,456 shares of company stock valued at $397,715 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.85.

NYSE VCRA opened at $22.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $693.64 million, a PE ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 0.29. Vocera Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Vocera Communications Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

