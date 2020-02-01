Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Decreases Stock Holdings in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 251,404 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.62% of Assembly Biosciences worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,552,000 after acquiring an additional 146,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $457.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.78. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.03). Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 52.83% and a negative net margin of 647.72%. The company had revenue of $4.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 33,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $826,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Sybil Papkoff sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,915 shares in the company, valued at $481,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASMB. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $74.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

