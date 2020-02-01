Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Exicure Inc (OTCMKTS:XCUR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Exicure Inc (OTCMKTS:XCUR) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.08% of Exicure worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exicure during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

Exicure stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.64. Exicure Inc has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $3.84.

Exicure (OTCMKTS:XCUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter.

XCUR has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Exicure in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Exicure in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

