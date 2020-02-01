Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its holdings in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,051 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.62% of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMBH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 31.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on FMBH. DA Davidson downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $557.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.49. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $45.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.00 million. Analysts predict that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 36,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $1,318,322.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 229,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,271,175.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.33, for a total transaction of $353,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 272,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,640,073.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,334. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

