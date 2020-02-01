Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $5.07 Million Stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 350,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 308,666 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.36% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2,150.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 40,540.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,016,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,522 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 152.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 315,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 190,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 95.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 96,125 shares in the last quarter. 67.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNR opened at $14.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.31. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $15.50.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $40.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.22 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth R.E. Inv. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $120,348.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,960 shares of company stock worth $280,930 over the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

