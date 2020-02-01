Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $6.73 Million Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,872 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.70% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 115.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 2,500 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.10 per share, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 322,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,880,132.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold bought 350 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.49 per share, with a total value of $27,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 318,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,994,277.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,845 shares of company stock worth $358,918 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IIPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.79 and its 200-day moving average is $87.55. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.56 and a fifty-two week high of $139.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 295.73 and a quick ratio of 295.73.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 298.51%.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

