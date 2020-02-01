Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has $7.55 Million Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,954 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.32% of Carpenter Technology worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $825,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Carpenter Technology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,070,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12-month low of $39.49 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $573.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

Several research firms have commented on CRS. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on shares of Carpenter Technology to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

