Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Increases Stock Holdings in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 69.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,833 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.19% of New Relic worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in New Relic by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 122,030 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 48,066 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in New Relic by 423.6% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in New Relic in the fourth quarter worth about $2,677,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,847,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $631,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEWR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, December 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “positive” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TheStreet cut New Relic from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Relic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.35.

Shares of NYSE NEWR opened at $66.01 on Friday. New Relic Inc has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $109.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.27 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.43 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total value of $158,003.30. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $575,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,827 shares of company stock worth $1,941,613 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

