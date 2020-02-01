Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Invests $1.08 Million in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.11% of INTL Fcstone as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in INTL Fcstone by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 81,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on INTL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of INTL Fcstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub downgraded INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO Philip Andrew Smith sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $59,654.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,614.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $85,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,965,930.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,145 shares of company stock valued at $158,137 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

INTL Fcstone stock opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.06. INTL Fcstone Inc has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $919.12 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.29.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 0.26%.

INTL Fcstone Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

