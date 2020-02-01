Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.31% of Cambridge Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CATC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 20.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,994,000 after acquiring an additional 37,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 189,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 23.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 27,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. 35.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.01 per share, for a total transaction of $75,010.00. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $72.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.13. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $86.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.02.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

CATC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler lowered Cambridge Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

