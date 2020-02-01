Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New Investment in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 251,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.47% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 60,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 39,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $680.05 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.72. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.83 and a twelve month high of $28.47.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 55.49%. The company had revenue of $59.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

VNDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $64,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,279,272.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 9,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $151,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,234,579 shares in the company, valued at $19,753,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,642 shares of company stock valued at $234,100 over the last quarter. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.