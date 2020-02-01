Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 32,342 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,342 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 0.31% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.6% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 14,697 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 27,487 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,377,000 after acquiring an additional 338,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.37% of the company’s stock.

SHEN opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.43. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.03). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $155.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

