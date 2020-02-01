Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases New Holdings in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 163,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.28% of ChemoCentryx as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 37.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,774,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,502,000 after purchasing an additional 488,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the second quarter worth approximately $3,750,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 15.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 357,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 47,396 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 30.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 41,291 shares during the period. 60.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 311,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $9,819,303.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,931 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,955.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 279,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total transaction of $8,807,687.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,508,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,128,062.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,348,030 shares of company stock worth $45,321,857 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $44.21. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 88.76% and a negative net margin of 143.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $16.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

