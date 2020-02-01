Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Holdings in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 63.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 276,050 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned approximately 0.36% of Boingo Wireless worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 122.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 44.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WIFI opened at $11.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $546.71 million, a P/E ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.00. Boingo Wireless Inc has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $26.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

